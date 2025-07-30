クォートセクション
通貨 / PARA
株に戻る

PARA: Paramount Global - Class B

13.01 USD 0.44 (3.50%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PARAの今日の為替レートは、3.50%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり12.35の安値と13.32の高値で取引されました。

Paramount Global - Class Bダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PARA News

PARA on the Community Forum

1日のレンジ
12.35 13.32
1年のレンジ
9.95 13.59
以前の終値
12.57
始値
12.64
買値
13.01
買値
13.31
安値
12.35
高値
13.32
出来高
10.338 K
1日の変化
3.50%
1ヶ月の変化
2.93%
6ヶ月の変化
14.42%
1年の変化
24.86%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K