13.01 USD 0.44 (3.50%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PARAの今日の為替レートは、3.50%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり12.35の安値と13.32の高値で取引されました。
Paramount Global - Class Bダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
PARA News
- Millions Of YouTube TV Subscribers Could Lose Fox Channels Amid Standoff Over Carriage Rates, Rising Streaming Costs - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Fox (NASDAQ:FOX)
- “The No. 1 Destination for the Most Talented Artists”: Netflix Stock (NASDAQ:NFLX) Notches Up as the Duffer Brothers Consider Jumping Ship - TipRanks.com
- Here’s Why Tegna Stock (TGNA) Is Rallying Today - TipRanks.com
- Warner Bros. Discovery Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Paramount’s co-CEO Robbins to step down, memo shows
- ‘Move to the Sidelines’ on Paramount Global Until Further Clarity, Says Needham - TipRanks.com
- Paramount Skydance announces new board ahead of merger completion
- PARA Stock Alert! Analysts Praise Paramount’s Strong Q2 DTC Growth - TipRanks.com
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.34%
- Skydance CEO David Ellison to lead new company after Paramount merger completes
- Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: Boeing Workers Walk Off Job
- Paramount Global Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Paramount’s Streaming Push Propels Q2 Win - Paramount Glb (NASDAQ:PARA)
- How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
- Paramount Q2 2025 slides: streaming profitability emerges amid mixed results
- Paramount Global-B (PARA) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Paramount Global-B (PARA) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Paramount Global Q2 earnings beat estimates, revenue slightly misses
- Paramount Global beats earnings target ahead of sale to Skydance
- “Americans No Longer Trust the National News Outlets….”Comcast Stock (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Gains With Earnings Reports - TipRanks.com
- Here’s what’s worth streaming in August 2025 on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+ and more
- SPY ETF News, 7/31/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Is another S&P 500 change on the horizon? Here’s what to know.
- Paramount Cancels Colbert For Financial Reasons Only To Spend $1.5 Billion On South Park Streaming Rights - Paramount Glb (NASDAQ:PARA), Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)
1日のレンジ
12.35 13.32
1年のレンジ
9.95 13.59
- 以前の終値
- 12.57
- 始値
- 12.64
- 買値
- 13.01
- 買値
- 13.31
- 安値
- 12.35
- 高値
- 13.32
- 出来高
- 10.338 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.50%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.93%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 14.42%
- 1年の変化
- 24.86%
