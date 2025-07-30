Divisas / PARA
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
PARA: Paramount Global - Class B
13.01 USD 0.44 (3.50%)
Sector: Servicios de Comunicación Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de PARA de hoy ha cambiado un 3.50%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 12.35, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 13.32.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Paramount Global - Class B. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PARA News
- Millions Of YouTube TV Subscribers Could Lose Fox Channels Amid Standoff Over Carriage Rates, Rising Streaming Costs - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Fox (NASDAQ:FOX)
- “The No. 1 Destination for the Most Talented Artists”: Netflix Stock (NASDAQ:NFLX) Notches Up as the Duffer Brothers Consider Jumping Ship - TipRanks.com
- Here’s Why Tegna Stock (TGNA) Is Rallying Today - TipRanks.com
- Warner Bros. Discovery Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Paramount’s co-CEO Robbins to step down, memo shows
- ‘Move to the Sidelines’ on Paramount Global Until Further Clarity, Says Needham - TipRanks.com
- Paramount Skydance announces new board ahead of merger completion
- PARA Stock Alert! Analysts Praise Paramount’s Strong Q2 DTC Growth - TipRanks.com
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.34%
- Skydance CEO David Ellison to lead new company after Paramount merger completes
- Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: Boeing Workers Walk Off Job
- Paramount Global Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Paramount’s Streaming Push Propels Q2 Win - Paramount Glb (NASDAQ:PARA)
- How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
- Paramount Q2 2025 slides: streaming profitability emerges amid mixed results
- Paramount Global-B (PARA) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Paramount Global-B (PARA) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Paramount Global Q2 earnings beat estimates, revenue slightly misses
- Paramount Global beats earnings target ahead of sale to Skydance
- “Americans No Longer Trust the National News Outlets….”Comcast Stock (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Gains With Earnings Reports - TipRanks.com
- Here’s what’s worth streaming in August 2025 on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+ and more
- SPY ETF News, 7/31/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Is another S&P 500 change on the horizon? Here’s what to know.
- Paramount Cancels Colbert For Financial Reasons Only To Spend $1.5 Billion On South Park Streaming Rights - Paramount Glb (NASDAQ:PARA), Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)
PARA on the Community Forum
- EXPERTO PARA UNA CUENTA PAMM (145)
- ¿Cuál es el Santo Grial para el pueblo? (72)
- HAY UN TC INTERESANTE .... NECESITA UN PROFESIONAL PARA ESCRIBIR UN BOT (70)
- Los backtest de los EA del Market se falsean (55)
- ¡¡¡ESTOY LISTO PARA COMPARTIR MI ESTRATEGIA!!! (37)
- BUSCO ROBOT MALO PARA MT4 (30)
- PROBLEMAS CON SER VENDEDOR DE SEÑALES (6)
- AYUDA PARA PODER ACTIVAR SEÑAL DE TRADING.... (5)
- PROBLEMAS PARA PUBLICAR (5)
- HERRAMIENTA PARA CALCULAR PUNTOS PIVOTES EN UN IMPULSO. (5)
- ARCHIVO PARAMETROS PARA EL EA (4)
- ARMS INDEX (TRIN) (4)
Rango diario
12.35 13.32
Rango anual
9.95 13.59
- Cierres anteriores
- 12.57
- Open
- 12.64
- Bid
- 13.01
- Ask
- 13.31
- Low
- 12.35
- High
- 13.32
- Volumen
- 10.338 K
- Cambio diario
- 3.50%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.93%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 14.42%
- Cambio anual
- 24.86%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B