PARA: Paramount Global - Class B

13.01 USD 0.44 (3.50%)
Sector: Servicios de Comunicación Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de PARA de hoy ha cambiado un 3.50%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 12.35, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 13.32.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Paramount Global - Class B. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
12.35 13.32
Rango anual
9.95 13.59
Cierres anteriores
12.57
Open
12.64
Bid
13.01
Ask
13.31
Low
12.35
High
13.32
Volumen
10.338 K
Cambio diario
3.50%
Cambio mensual
2.93%
Cambio a 6 meses
14.42%
Cambio anual
24.86%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B