PARA: Paramount Global - Class B
13.01 USD 0.44 (3.50%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von PARA hat sich für heute um 3.50% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 12.35 bis zu einem Hoch von 13.32 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Paramount Global - Class B-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PARA on the Community Forum
Tagesspanne
12.35 13.32
Jahresspanne
9.95 13.59
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 12.57
- Eröffnung
- 12.64
- Bid
- 13.01
- Ask
- 13.31
- Tief
- 12.35
- Hoch
- 13.32
- Volumen
- 10.338 K
- Tagesänderung
- 3.50%
- Monatsänderung
- 2.93%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 14.42%
- Jahresänderung
- 24.86%
