KurseKategorien
Währungen / PARA
Zurück zum Aktien

PARA: Paramount Global - Class B

13.01 USD 0.44 (3.50%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von PARA hat sich für heute um 3.50% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 12.35 bis zu einem Hoch von 13.32 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Paramount Global - Class B-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PARA News

PARA on the Community Forum

Tagesspanne
12.35 13.32
Jahresspanne
9.95 13.59
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
12.57
Eröffnung
12.64
Bid
13.01
Ask
13.31
Tief
12.35
Hoch
13.32
Volumen
10.338 K
Tagesänderung
3.50%
Monatsänderung
2.93%
6-Monatsänderung
14.42%
Jahresänderung
24.86%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K