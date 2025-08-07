Moedas / ORLY
ORLY: O'Reilly Automotive Inc
104.93 USD 0.38 (0.36%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ORLY para hoje mudou para 0.36%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 103.85 e o mais alto foi 105.13.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas O'Reilly Automotive Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
103.85 105.13
Faixa anual
86.94 1458.37
- Fechamento anterior
- 104.55
- Open
- 104.39
- Bid
- 104.93
- Ask
- 105.23
- Low
- 103.85
- High
- 105.13
- Volume
- 673
- Mudança diária
- 0.36%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.14%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -92.70%
- Mudança anual
- -90.92%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh