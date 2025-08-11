통화 / ORLY
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
ORLY: O'Reilly Automotive Inc
103.93 USD 0.24 (0.23%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ORLY 환율이 오늘 0.23%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 103.23이고 고가는 104.37이었습니다.
O'Reilly Automotive Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ORLY News
- WarrenAI’s Top 5 Auto Parts Retailers: Value Plays vs. Premium Performers
- 울프 리서치, 소매업 커버리지 시작... 월마트, 홈디포, 달러 제너럴에서 기회 발견
- Wolfe Research launches retail coverage, sees opportunity in WMT, HD and DG
- These 3 Stock-Split Stocks Are Absolutely Crushing the Benchmark S&P 500 This Year
- 오’Reilly Automotive 목표 주가, TD Cowen에서 $125로 상향 조정
- O’Reilly Automotive stock price target raised to $125 at TD Cowen
- Is O'Reilly Automotive Stock a Buy After Recent Earnings?
- 1 Thing I Can't Stop Thinking About Following O'Reilly Automotive's Recent Earnings Report
- O’Reilly Automotive stock hits 52-week high at 104.87 USD
- O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY): Share Gain Momentum Is Real, But Valuation Remains Expensive
- Could Buying O'Reilly Automotive Stock Today Help Set You Up for Life?
- Tracking Akre Capital Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:AKREX)
- What Is the Highest O'Reilly Automotive Stock Has Ever Been?
- O'Reilly Automotive: Deep-Dive Reveals A Superb Business Running A Rich Valuation (NASDAQ:ORLY)
- Tracking Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Funds 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (OTCMKTS:GAMI)
- Why Is O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Up 4.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
- If You Buy O'Reilly Automotive With $10,000 in 2025, Will You Become a Millionaire in 10 Years?
- Is O'Reilly Automotive Stock a Buy?
- 1 Unstoppable Growth Stock That's On Track to Double by 2030
- Advance Auto Parts: Q2 Marked By Lackluster Sales Growth (AAP)
- Advance Auto Parts stock price target raised to $60 by Evercore ISI
- BNY Mellon Global Stock Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Guardian Metal expands Pilot North tungsten project after promising results
- O'Reilly Automotive's Historic Stock Split Was Spurred by a 65,000% Gain Since Its IPO. Is Its Biggest Rival About to Become Wall Street's Next Stock-Split Stock?
일일 변동 비율
103.23 104.37
년간 변동
86.94 1458.37
- 이전 종가
- 103.69
- 시가
- 104.00
- Bid
- 103.93
- Ask
- 104.23
- 저가
- 103.23
- 고가
- 104.37
- 볼륨
- 12.199 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.23%
- 월 변동
- 0.17%
- 6개월 변동
- -92.77%
- 년간 변동율
- -91.01%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K