货币 / ORLY
ORLY: O'Reilly Automotive Inc
104.52 USD 0.87 (0.83%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ORLY汇率已更改-0.83%。当日，交易品种以低点104.52和高点104.91进行交易。
关注O'Reilly Automotive Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
ORLY新闻
日范围
104.52 104.91
年范围
86.94 1458.37
- 前一天收盘价
- 105.39
- 开盘价
- 104.59
- 卖价
- 104.52
- 买价
- 104.82
- 最低价
- 104.52
- 最高价
- 104.91
- 交易量
- 999
- 日变化
- -0.83%
- 月变化
- 0.74%
- 6个月变化
- -92.73%
- 年变化
- -90.96%
