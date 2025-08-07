Divisas / ORLY
ORLY: O'Reilly Automotive Inc
104.55 USD 0.84 (0.80%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ORLY de hoy ha cambiado un -0.80%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 103.74, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 106.08.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas O'Reilly Automotive Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
103.74 106.08
Rango anual
86.94 1458.37
- Cierres anteriores
- 105.39
- Open
- 105.44
- Bid
- 104.55
- Ask
- 104.85
- Low
- 103.74
- High
- 106.08
- Volumen
- 15.264 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.80%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.77%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -92.72%
- Cambio anual
- -90.95%
