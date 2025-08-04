Currencies / ORLY
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ORLY: O'Reilly Automotive Inc
106.33 USD 0.04 (0.04%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ORLY exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 105.81 and at a high of 107.15.
Follow O'Reilly Automotive Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ORLY News
- O’Reilly Automotive stock price target raised to $125 at TD Cowen
- Is O'Reilly Automotive Stock a Buy After Recent Earnings?
- 1 Thing I Can't Stop Thinking About Following O'Reilly Automotive's Recent Earnings Report
- O’Reilly Automotive stock hits 52-week high at 104.87 USD
- O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY): Share Gain Momentum Is Real, But Valuation Remains Expensive
- Could Buying O'Reilly Automotive Stock Today Help Set You Up for Life?
- Tracking Akre Capital Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:AKREX)
- What Is the Highest O'Reilly Automotive Stock Has Ever Been?
- O'Reilly Automotive: Deep-Dive Reveals A Superb Business Running A Rich Valuation (NASDAQ:ORLY)
- Tracking Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Funds 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (OTCMKTS:GAMI)
- Why Is O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Up 4.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
- If You Buy O'Reilly Automotive With $10,000 in 2025, Will You Become a Millionaire in 10 Years?
- Is O'Reilly Automotive Stock a Buy?
- 1 Unstoppable Growth Stock That's On Track to Double by 2030
- Advance Auto Parts: Q2 Marked By Lackluster Sales Growth (AAP)
- Advance Auto Parts stock price target raised to $60 by Evercore ISI
- BNY Mellon Global Stock Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Guardian Metal expands Pilot North tungsten project after promising results
- O'Reilly Automotive's Historic Stock Split Was Spurred by a 65,000% Gain Since Its IPO. Is Its Biggest Rival About to Become Wall Street's Next Stock-Split Stock?
- What’s the top retail debate into 2026?
- Janus Henderson Research Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Can $10,000 in O'Reilly Automotive Stock Turn Into $61,917 by 2035?
- O’Reilly Automotive stock hits 52-week high at 100.62 USD
- 1 Magnificent Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in August and 1 to Absolutely Avoid
Daily Range
105.81 107.15
Year Range
86.94 1458.37
- Previous Close
- 106.29
- Open
- 106.08
- Bid
- 106.33
- Ask
- 106.63
- Low
- 105.81
- High
- 107.15
- Volume
- 6.037 K
- Daily Change
- 0.04%
- Month Change
- 2.49%
- 6 Months Change
- -92.60%
- Year Change
- -90.80%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%