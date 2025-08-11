Devises / ORLY
ORLY: O'Reilly Automotive Inc
103.93 USD 0.24 (0.23%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de ORLY a changé de 0.23% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 103.23 et à un maximum de 104.37.
Suivez la dynamique O'Reilly Automotive Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
103.23 104.37
Range Annuel
86.94 1458.37
- Clôture Précédente
- 103.69
- Ouverture
- 104.00
- Bid
- 103.93
- Ask
- 104.23
- Plus Bas
- 103.23
- Plus Haut
- 104.37
- Volume
- 12.199 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.23%
- Changement Mensuel
- 0.17%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -92.77%
- Changement Annuel
- -91.01%
