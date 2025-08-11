CotationsSections
Devises / ORLY
Retour à Actions

ORLY: O'Reilly Automotive Inc

103.93 USD 0.24 (0.23%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de ORLY a changé de 0.23% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 103.23 et à un maximum de 104.37.

Suivez la dynamique O'Reilly Automotive Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ORLY Nouvelles

Range quotidien
103.23 104.37
Range Annuel
86.94 1458.37
Clôture Précédente
103.69
Ouverture
104.00
Bid
103.93
Ask
104.23
Plus Bas
103.23
Plus Haut
104.37
Volume
12.199 K
Changement quotidien
0.23%
Changement Mensuel
0.17%
Changement à 6 Mois
-92.77%
Changement Annuel
-91.01%
20 septembre, samedi