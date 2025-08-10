通貨 / ORLY
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
ORLY: O'Reilly Automotive Inc
103.69 USD 0.86 (0.82%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ORLYの今日の為替レートは、-0.82%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり103.47の安値と105.38の高値で取引されました。
O'Reilly Automotive Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ORLY News
- ウォルフ・リサーチ、小売業界のカバレッジを開始、WMT、HD、DGに注目
- Wolfe Research launches retail coverage, sees opportunity in WMT, HD and DG
- These 3 Stock-Split Stocks Are Absolutely Crushing the Benchmark S&P 500 This Year
- TD CowenがO’Reilly Automotiveの目標株価を125ドルに引き上げ
- O’Reilly Automotive stock price target raised to $125 at TD Cowen
- Is O'Reilly Automotive Stock a Buy After Recent Earnings?
- 1 Thing I Can't Stop Thinking About Following O'Reilly Automotive's Recent Earnings Report
- O’Reilly Automotive stock hits 52-week high at 104.87 USD
- O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY): Share Gain Momentum Is Real, But Valuation Remains Expensive
- Could Buying O'Reilly Automotive Stock Today Help Set You Up for Life?
- Tracking Akre Capital Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:AKREX)
- What Is the Highest O'Reilly Automotive Stock Has Ever Been?
- O'Reilly Automotive: Deep-Dive Reveals A Superb Business Running A Rich Valuation (NASDAQ:ORLY)
- Tracking Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Funds 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (OTCMKTS:GAMI)
- Why Is O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Up 4.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
- If You Buy O'Reilly Automotive With $10,000 in 2025, Will You Become a Millionaire in 10 Years?
- Is O'Reilly Automotive Stock a Buy?
- 1 Unstoppable Growth Stock That's On Track to Double by 2030
- Advance Auto Parts: Q2 Marked By Lackluster Sales Growth (AAP)
- Advance Auto Parts stock price target raised to $60 by Evercore ISI
- BNY Mellon Global Stock Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Guardian Metal expands Pilot North tungsten project after promising results
- O'Reilly Automotive's Historic Stock Split Was Spurred by a 65,000% Gain Since Its IPO. Is Its Biggest Rival About to Become Wall Street's Next Stock-Split Stock?
- What’s the top retail debate into 2026?
1日のレンジ
103.47 105.38
1年のレンジ
86.94 1458.37
- 以前の終値
- 104.55
- 始値
- 104.39
- 買値
- 103.69
- 買値
- 103.99
- 安値
- 103.47
- 高値
- 105.38
- 出来高
- 12.493 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.82%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.06%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -92.78%
- 1年の変化
- -91.03%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K