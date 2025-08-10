クォートセクション
通貨 / ORLY
ORLY: O'Reilly Automotive Inc

103.69 USD 0.86 (0.82%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ORLYの今日の為替レートは、-0.82%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり103.47の安値と105.38の高値で取引されました。

O'Reilly Automotive Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
103.47 105.38
1年のレンジ
86.94 1458.37
以前の終値
104.55
始値
104.39
買値
103.69
買値
103.99
安値
103.47
高値
105.38
出来高
12.493 K
1日の変化
-0.82%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.06%
6ヶ月の変化
-92.78%
1年の変化
-91.03%
