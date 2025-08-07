KurseKategorien
ORLY: O'Reilly Automotive Inc

103.69 USD 0.86 (0.82%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von ORLY hat sich für heute um -0.82% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 103.47 bis zu einem Hoch von 105.38 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die O'Reilly Automotive Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

ORLY News

Tagesspanne
103.47 105.38
Jahresspanne
86.94 1458.37
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
104.55
Eröffnung
104.39
Bid
103.69
Ask
103.99
Tief
103.47
Hoch
105.38
Volumen
12.493 K
Tagesänderung
-0.82%
Monatsänderung
-0.06%
6-Monatsänderung
-92.78%
Jahresänderung
-91.03%
