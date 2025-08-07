Währungen / ORLY
ORLY: O'Reilly Automotive Inc
103.69 USD 0.86 (0.82%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ORLY hat sich für heute um -0.82% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 103.47 bis zu einem Hoch von 105.38 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die O'Reilly Automotive Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
103.47 105.38
Jahresspanne
86.94 1458.37
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 104.55
- Eröffnung
- 104.39
- Bid
- 103.69
- Ask
- 103.99
- Tief
- 103.47
- Hoch
- 105.38
- Volumen
- 12.493 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.82%
- Monatsänderung
- -0.06%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -92.78%
- Jahresänderung
- -91.03%
