Valute / ORLY
ORLY: O'Reilly Automotive Inc

103.93 USD 0.24 (0.23%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ORLY ha avuto una variazione del 0.23% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 103.23 e ad un massimo di 104.37.

Segui le dinamiche di O'Reilly Automotive Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
103.23 104.37
Intervallo Annuale
86.94 1458.37
Chiusura Precedente
103.69
Apertura
104.00
Bid
103.93
Ask
104.23
Minimo
103.23
Massimo
104.37
Volume
12.199 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.23%
Variazione Mensile
0.17%
Variazione Semestrale
-92.77%
Variazione Annuale
-91.01%
20 settembre, sabato