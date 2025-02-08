Moedas / OCFC
OCFC: OceanFirst Financial Corp
18.17 USD 0.30 (1.68%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do OCFC para hoje mudou para 1.68%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 17.84 e o mais alto foi 18.45.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas OceanFirst Financial Corp. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
OCFC Notícias
Faixa diária
17.84 18.45
Faixa anual
14.29 21.87
- Fechamento anterior
- 17.87
- Open
- 17.84
- Bid
- 18.17
- Ask
- 18.47
- Low
- 17.84
- High
- 18.45
- Volume
- 114
- Mudança diária
- 1.68%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.16%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 6.82%
- Mudança anual
- -1.25%
