OCFC: OceanFirst Financial Corp
18.50 USD 0.63 (3.53%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
OCFCの今日の為替レートは、3.53%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり17.84の安値と18.53の高値で取引されました。
OceanFirst Financial Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
17.84 18.53
1年のレンジ
14.29 21.87
- 以前の終値
- 17.87
- 始値
- 17.84
- 買値
- 18.50
- 買値
- 18.80
- 安値
- 17.84
- 高値
- 18.53
- 出来高
- 636
- 1日の変化
- 3.53%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.65%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 8.76%
- 1年の変化
- 0.54%
