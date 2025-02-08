クォートセクション
通貨 / OCFC
OCFC: OceanFirst Financial Corp

18.50 USD 0.63 (3.53%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

OCFCの今日の為替レートは、3.53%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり17.84の安値と18.53の高値で取引されました。

OceanFirst Financial Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
17.84 18.53
1年のレンジ
14.29 21.87
以前の終値
17.87
始値
17.84
買値
18.50
買値
18.80
安値
17.84
高値
18.53
出来高
636
1日の変化
3.53%
1ヶ月の変化
1.65%
6ヶ月の変化
8.76%
1年の変化
0.54%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K