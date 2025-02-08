시세섹션
통화 / OCFC
주식로 돌아가기

OCFC: OceanFirst Financial Corp

18.24 USD 0.26 (1.41%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

OCFC 환율이 오늘 -1.41%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 18.17이고 고가는 18.56이었습니다.

OceanFirst Financial Corp 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

OCFC News

일일 변동 비율
18.17 18.56
년간 변동
14.29 21.87
이전 종가
18.50
시가
18.42
Bid
18.24
Ask
18.54
저가
18.17
고가
18.56
볼륨
821
일일 변동
-1.41%
월 변동
0.22%
6개월 변동
7.23%
년간 변동율
-0.87%
20 9월, 토요일