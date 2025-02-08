Divisas / OCFC
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
OCFC: OceanFirst Financial Corp
17.87 USD 0.16 (0.90%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de OCFC de hoy ha cambiado un 0.90%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 17.74, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 18.50.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas OceanFirst Financial Corp. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OCFC News
- U.S. Bank Stocks Outperform In August With Widespread Rally
- Third Avenue Small-Cap Value Fund: Why Cantaloupe And Visteon Made The Cut
- Earnings call transcript: OceanFirst misses Q2 2025 earnings expectations
- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Third Avenue Small-Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Letter (TVSVX)
- OceanFirst Q2 2025 slides: Core EPS at $0.31, Premier Banking initiative gains traction
- OceanFirst (OCFC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- OceanFirst earnings missed by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in OceanFirst Financial Stock?
- Earnings Preview: OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- OceanFirst Financial authorizes new 3 million share repurchase program
- Bank CEOs avoid criticism of tariff policies — but agree that clients want more clarity
- OceanFirst Financial Will Likely Call Its Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:OCFC)
Rango diario
17.74 18.50
Rango anual
14.29 21.87
- Cierres anteriores
- 17.71
- Open
- 17.79
- Bid
- 17.87
- Ask
- 18.17
- Low
- 17.74
- High
- 18.50
- Volumen
- 861
- Cambio diario
- 0.90%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.81%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 5.06%
- Cambio anual
- -2.88%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B