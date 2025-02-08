Currencies / OCFC
OCFC: OceanFirst Financial Corp
17.71 USD 0.18 (1.01%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OCFC exchange rate has changed by -1.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.55 and at a high of 17.85.
Follow OceanFirst Financial Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
OCFC News
- U.S. Bank Stocks Outperform In August With Widespread Rally
- Third Avenue Small-Cap Value Fund: Why Cantaloupe And Visteon Made The Cut
- Earnings call transcript: OceanFirst misses Q2 2025 earnings expectations
- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Third Avenue Small-Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Letter (TVSVX)
- OceanFirst Q2 2025 slides: Core EPS at $0.31, Premier Banking initiative gains traction
- OceanFirst (OCFC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- OceanFirst earnings missed by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in OceanFirst Financial Stock?
- Earnings Preview: OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- OceanFirst Financial authorizes new 3 million share repurchase program
- Bank CEOs avoid criticism of tariff policies — but agree that clients want more clarity
- OceanFirst Financial Will Likely Call Its Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:OCFC)
Daily Range
17.55 17.85
Year Range
14.29 21.87
- Previous Close
- 17.89
- Open
- 17.83
- Bid
- 17.71
- Ask
- 18.01
- Low
- 17.55
- High
- 17.85
- Volume
- 361
- Daily Change
- -1.01%
- Month Change
- -2.69%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.12%
- Year Change
- -3.75%
