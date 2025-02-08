货币 / OCFC
OCFC: OceanFirst Financial Corp
18.10 USD 0.39 (2.20%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日OCFC汇率已更改2.20%。当日，交易品种以低点17.74和高点18.15进行交易。
关注OceanFirst Financial Corp动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
17.74 18.15
年范围
14.29 21.87
- 前一天收盘价
- 17.71
- 开盘价
- 17.79
- 卖价
- 18.10
- 买价
- 18.40
- 最低价
- 17.74
- 最高价
- 18.15
- 交易量
- 213
- 日变化
- 2.20%
- 月变化
- -0.55%
- 6个月变化
- 6.41%
- 年变化
- -1.63%
