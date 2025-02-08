QuotazioniSezioni
OCFC: OceanFirst Financial Corp

18.24 USD 0.26 (1.41%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio OCFC ha avuto una variazione del -1.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.17 e ad un massimo di 18.56.

Segui le dinamiche di OceanFirst Financial Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
18.17 18.56
Intervallo Annuale
14.29 21.87
Chiusura Precedente
18.50
Apertura
18.42
Bid
18.24
Ask
18.54
Minimo
18.17
Massimo
18.56
Volume
821
Variazione giornaliera
-1.41%
Variazione Mensile
0.22%
Variazione Semestrale
7.23%
Variazione Annuale
-0.87%
