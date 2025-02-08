Valute / OCFC
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
OCFC: OceanFirst Financial Corp
18.24 USD 0.26 (1.41%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio OCFC ha avuto una variazione del -1.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.17 e ad un massimo di 18.56.
Segui le dinamiche di OceanFirst Financial Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OCFC News
- U.S. Bank Stocks Outperform In August With Widespread Rally
- Third Avenue Small-Cap Value Fund: Why Cantaloupe And Visteon Made The Cut
- Earnings call transcript: OceanFirst misses Q2 2025 earnings expectations
- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Third Avenue Small-Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Letter (TVSVX)
- OceanFirst Q2 2025 slides: Core EPS at $0.31, Premier Banking initiative gains traction
- OceanFirst (OCFC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- OceanFirst earnings missed by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in OceanFirst Financial Stock?
- Earnings Preview: OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- OceanFirst Financial authorizes new 3 million share repurchase program
- Bank CEOs avoid criticism of tariff policies — but agree that clients want more clarity
- OceanFirst Financial Will Likely Call Its Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:OCFC)
Intervallo Giornaliero
18.17 18.56
Intervallo Annuale
14.29 21.87
- Chiusura Precedente
- 18.50
- Apertura
- 18.42
- Bid
- 18.24
- Ask
- 18.54
- Minimo
- 18.17
- Massimo
- 18.56
- Volume
- 821
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.41%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.22%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 7.23%
- Variazione Annuale
- -0.87%
20 settembre, sabato