Moedas / NXPI
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
NXPI: NXP Semiconductors N.V
221.89 USD 0.90 (0.41%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NXPI para hoje mudou para 0.41%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 218.62 e o mais alto foi 226.58.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas NXP Semiconductors N.V. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NXPI Notícias
- Broadcom (AVGO) CEO Tan Hock E sells $50m in shares
- Ações de semicondutores caem após China lançar investigações sobre chips dos EUA
- Semiconductor stocks fall after China launches US chip probes
- New Mountain Finance, Texas Instruments, Analog Devices And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - Akso Health (NASDAQ:AHG), Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)
- Futuros mistos; decisão do Fed se aproxima; negociações EUA-China - o que está movendo os mercados
- Futures mixed; Fed decision looms; U.S.-China talks - what’s moving markets
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
- Top 50 High-Quality Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- BofA cuts price targets on analog and auto chip stocks on choppy macro environment
- SCHD ETF Alternative Strategy, CAGR Improves To 15.11%
- Prediction: This Chipmaker Will Power AI in Every Electric Vehicle by 2030
- Top 15 High-Growth Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- Wolfspeed Is Walking The Tightrope: Turnaround And Liquidity In Question (NYSE:WOLF)
- TXN's Analog Revenue Growth Picks Up: A Sign of More Upside?
- Should You Buy, Sell or Hold TXN Stock After an 8.9% Rise in a Month?
- Cantor Fitzgerald maintains Microchip Technology stock rating at Neutral
- The AI Chip War: A Look at the Unexpected Winners of the Next 5 Years
- Why Is NXP (NXPI) Up 0.6% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Citi Says Chips Still Have Room to Run 'Buy the Dips'
- Opinion: This car is the next big thing in driving — and you can invest in it right now
- Silicon Valley Startup Tensor Unveils $200K Luxury Robocar With 37 Cameras And Zero-Cloud Privacy For 2026 Launch - NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)
- Will the U.S. be self-sufficient in analog semi?
- NXP Semiconductors president Sotomayor sells $439k in stock
Faixa diária
218.62 226.58
Faixa anual
148.10 256.62
- Fechamento anterior
- 220.99
- Open
- 220.68
- Bid
- 221.89
- Ask
- 222.19
- Low
- 218.62
- High
- 226.58
- Volume
- 4.025 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.41%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.74%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 17.57%
- Mudança anual
- -7.03%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh