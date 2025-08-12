QuotesSections
NXPI: NXP Semiconductors N.V

218.76 USD 0.51 (0.23%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NXPI exchange rate has changed by -0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 217.93 and at a high of 223.26.

Follow NXP Semiconductors N.V dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
217.93 223.26
Year Range
148.10 256.62
Previous Close
219.27
Open
220.31
Bid
218.76
Ask
219.06
Low
217.93
High
223.26
Volume
1.946 K
Daily Change
-0.23%
Month Change
-4.11%
6 Months Change
15.91%
Year Change
-8.34%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%