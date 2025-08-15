Moedas / NTR
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
NTR: Nutrien Ltd
56.52 USD 0.20 (0.35%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NTR para hoje mudou para -0.35%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 56.34 e o mais alto foi 57.13.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Nutrien Ltd. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NTR Notícias
- NTR's Potash Volumes Hit Record High: Can Demand Keep Driving Growth?
- Structural Changes In Fertilizer Markets Make CVR Partners An Incredible Value
- Explainer-What is fluoride and why is it added to the US water supply?
- Nutrien's Cash Flow Strength: Can Strategic Moves Fuel More Growth?
- NTR Shares Rise 28% YTD: How Should Investors Play the Stock?
- MOS' Potash Volumes Improve: Will Hydrofloat Drive Them Further?
- Nutrien Agrees to Divest 50% Stake in Profertil for $600 Million
- Jefferies lowers Nutrien stock price target to $60 on Profertil stake sale
- Nutrien to sell stake in Argentina’s Profertil for $600 million
- CF Industries Benefits From Accessible Natural Gas (NYSE:CF)
- MOS Stock Rallies 35% in 6 Months: Should You Buy the Stock Now?
- Fertilizer stocks soar after potash added to critical minerals list
- POSCO and JSW Sign an Agreement to Explore Steel Plant in India
- Eastman Partners With Huafon to Build New Yarn Facility in China
- European farmers facing higher costs after EU tariffs on Russian fertiliser imports
- Reliance Enters Into $400 Million Loan Facility to Refinance Debt
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 21st
- Chemours Enters Strategic Agreement With SRF to Boost Supply
- Steel Dynamics to Acquire Remaining Stake in New Process Steel
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 19th
- Is Nutrien (NTR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 19th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 19th
- Mosaic to Sell Brazil Potash Mining Operations to VL Mineracao
Faixa diária
56.34 57.13
Faixa anual
43.69 65.05
- Fechamento anterior
- 56.72
- Open
- 56.65
- Bid
- 56.52
- Ask
- 56.82
- Low
- 56.34
- High
- 57.13
- Volume
- 4.760 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.35%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.79%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 14.09%
- Mudança anual
- 18.22%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh