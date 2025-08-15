Divisas / NTR
NTR: Nutrien Ltd
56.52 USD 0.20 (0.35%)
Sector: Materias Primas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de NTR de hoy ha cambiado un -0.35%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 56.34, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 57.13.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Nutrien Ltd. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
56.34 57.13
Rango anual
43.69 65.05
- Cierres anteriores
- 56.72
- Open
- 56.65
- Bid
- 56.52
- Ask
- 56.82
- Low
- 56.34
- High
- 57.13
- Volumen
- 4.292 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.35%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.79%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 14.09%
- Cambio anual
- 18.22%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B