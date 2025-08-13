Currencies / NTR
NTR: Nutrien Ltd
56.54 USD 0.56 (0.98%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NTR exchange rate has changed by -0.98% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.47 and at a high of 57.20.
Follow Nutrien Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
NTR News
- Structural Changes In Fertilizer Markets Make CVR Partners An Incredible Value
- Explainer-What is fluoride and why is it added to the US water supply?
- Nutrien's Cash Flow Strength: Can Strategic Moves Fuel More Growth?
- NTR Shares Rise 28% YTD: How Should Investors Play the Stock?
- MOS' Potash Volumes Improve: Will Hydrofloat Drive Them Further?
- Nutrien Agrees to Divest 50% Stake in Profertil for $600 Million
- Jefferies lowers Nutrien stock price target to $60 on Profertil stake sale
- Nutrien to sell stake in Argentina’s Profertil for $600 million
- CF Industries Benefits From Accessible Natural Gas (NYSE:CF)
- MOS Stock Rallies 35% in 6 Months: Should You Buy the Stock Now?
- Fertilizer stocks soar after potash added to critical minerals list
- POSCO and JSW Sign an Agreement to Explore Steel Plant in India
- Eastman Partners With Huafon to Build New Yarn Facility in China
- European farmers facing higher costs after EU tariffs on Russian fertiliser imports
- Reliance Enters Into $400 Million Loan Facility to Refinance Debt
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 21st
- Chemours Enters Strategic Agreement With SRF to Boost Supply
- Steel Dynamics to Acquire Remaining Stake in New Process Steel
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 19th
- Is Nutrien (NTR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 19th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 19th
- Mosaic to Sell Brazil Potash Mining Operations to VL Mineracao
- Macquarie Climate Solutions Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:IVEIX)
Daily Range
56.47 57.20
Year Range
43.69 65.05
- Previous Close
- 57.10
- Open
- 57.13
- Bid
- 56.54
- Ask
- 56.84
- Low
- 56.47
- High
- 57.20
- Volume
- 1.899 K
- Daily Change
- -0.98%
- Month Change
- -1.75%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.13%
- Year Change
- 18.26%
