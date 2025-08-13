货币 / NTR
NTR: Nutrien Ltd
56.72 USD 0.38 (0.67%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日NTR汇率已更改-0.67%。当日，交易品种以低点56.47和高点57.20进行交易。
关注Nutrien Ltd动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NTR新闻
- Structural Changes In Fertilizer Markets Make CVR Partners An Incredible Value
- Explainer-What is fluoride and why is it added to the US water supply?
- Nutrien's Cash Flow Strength: Can Strategic Moves Fuel More Growth?
- NTR Shares Rise 28% YTD: How Should Investors Play the Stock?
- MOS' Potash Volumes Improve: Will Hydrofloat Drive Them Further?
- Nutrien Agrees to Divest 50% Stake in Profertil for $600 Million
- Jefferies lowers Nutrien stock price target to $60 on Profertil stake sale
- Nutrien to sell stake in Argentina’s Profertil for $600 million
- CF Industries Benefits From Accessible Natural Gas (NYSE:CF)
- MOS Stock Rallies 35% in 6 Months: Should You Buy the Stock Now?
- Fertilizer stocks soar after potash added to critical minerals list
- POSCO and JSW Sign an Agreement to Explore Steel Plant in India
- Eastman Partners With Huafon to Build New Yarn Facility in China
- European farmers facing higher costs after EU tariffs on Russian fertiliser imports
- Reliance Enters Into $400 Million Loan Facility to Refinance Debt
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 21st
- Chemours Enters Strategic Agreement With SRF to Boost Supply
- Steel Dynamics to Acquire Remaining Stake in New Process Steel
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 19th
- Is Nutrien (NTR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 19th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 19th
- Mosaic to Sell Brazil Potash Mining Operations to VL Mineracao
- Macquarie Climate Solutions Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:IVEIX)
日范围
56.47 57.20
年范围
43.69 65.05
- 前一天收盘价
- 57.10
- 开盘价
- 57.13
- 卖价
- 56.72
- 买价
- 57.02
- 最低价
- 56.47
- 最高价
- 57.20
- 交易量
- 5.174 K
- 日变化
- -0.67%
- 月变化
- -1.44%
- 6个月变化
- 14.49%
- 年变化
- 18.64%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值