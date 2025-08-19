Valute / NTR
NTR: Nutrien Ltd
56.62 USD 0.39 (0.69%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NTR ha avuto una variazione del 0.69% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 55.88 e ad un massimo di 56.78.
Segui le dinamiche di Nutrien Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
55.88 56.78
Intervallo Annuale
43.69 65.05
- Chiusura Precedente
- 56.23
- Apertura
- 56.36
- Bid
- 56.62
- Ask
- 56.92
- Minimo
- 55.88
- Massimo
- 56.78
- Volume
- 2.629 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.69%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.62%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 14.29%
- Variazione Annuale
- 18.43%
20 settembre, sabato