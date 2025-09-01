Moedas / NOC
NOC: Northrop Grumman Corporation
577.24 USD 2.40 (0.41%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NOC para hoje mudou para -0.41%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 576.39 e o mais alto foi 584.95.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Northrop Grumman Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
NOC Notícias
- Small US defense stocks soar on rush for next-gen battlefield tech
- Northrop, NASA resolve engine issue on cargo craft, sets ISS docking for Thursday
- Northrop Grumman garante contratos de US$ 67 milhões com Marinha e Exército dos EUA
- Northrop Grumman secures $67 million in Navy and Army contracts
- Pentagon to get first official briefing on Golden Dome missile shield architecture
- Problema no motor de nave da Northrop atrasa entrega da NASA à ISS
- Northrop spacecraft engine issue delays NASA-ISS delivery
- L3Harris Wins Contract to Produce Propulsion for Javelin Weapon System
- Northrop Grumman: Strong Backlog And FCF Generation Justify Higher Valuation (NYSE:NOC)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Curtiss-Wright Rewards Shareholders with $200M Repurchase Program Boost
- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Presents at Morgan Stanley's 13th Annual Laguna
- Northrop Grumman na Conferência Morgan Stanley: Crescimento estratégico no setor de defesa
- Northrop Grumman at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Growth in Defense
- Pentagon starts process of finding Golden Dome contractors
- Poland Shoots Down Russian Drones, First Direct NATO-Russia Clash Since Ukraine War Began - iShares U.S. Energy ETF (ARCA:IYE), iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)
- Northrop Secures Deal to Support E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Jets
- General Dynamics Secures Contract for Submarine Tethered Buoy Systems
- Embraer Signs Deal to Supply A-29 Super Tucano Aircraft to Panama
- Top Defense Stocks Poised to Benefit from Trump’s Golden Dome Initiative
- Beyond Launch: Rocket Lab's Push for Semiconductor Dominance
- The Hypersonic Race: How Lockheed Is Driving the Future of War
- 3 Things I Learned at Rocket Lab's LC-3 Launch Pad Grand Opening Last Week
- Boeing's Defense Unit Steers to New Heights on Expanding Backlog
Faixa diária
576.39 584.95
Faixa anual
426.24 600.99
- Fechamento anterior
- 579.64
- Open
- 579.46
- Bid
- 577.24
- Ask
- 577.54
- Low
- 576.39
- High
- 584.95
- Volume
- 1.138 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.41%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.57%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 11.98%
- Mudança anual
- 9.29%
