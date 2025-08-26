货币 / NOC
NOC: Northrop Grumman Corporation
579.64 USD 5.40 (0.94%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日NOC汇率已更改0.94%。当日，交易品种以低点575.95和高点587.22进行交易。
关注Northrop Grumman Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
NOC新闻
- Northrop spacecraft engine issue delays NASA-ISS delivery
- L3Harris Wins Contract to Produce Propulsion for Javelin Weapon System
- Northrop Grumman: Strong Backlog And FCF Generation Justify Higher Valuation (NYSE:NOC)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Curtiss-Wright Rewards Shareholders with $200M Repurchase Program Boost
- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Presents at Morgan Stanley's 13th Annual Laguna
- 诺斯罗普·格鲁曼在摩根士丹利会议上：国防领域的战略增长
- Northrop Grumman at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Growth in Defense
- Pentagon starts process of finding Golden Dome contractors
- Poland Shoots Down Russian Drones, First Direct NATO-Russia Clash Since Ukraine War Began - iShares U.S. Energy ETF (ARCA:IYE), iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)
- Northrop Secures Deal to Support E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Jets
- General Dynamics Secures Contract for Submarine Tethered Buoy Systems
- Embraer Signs Deal to Supply A-29 Super Tucano Aircraft to Panama
- Top Defense Stocks Poised to Benefit from Trump’s Golden Dome Initiative
- Beyond Launch: Rocket Lab's Push for Semiconductor Dominance
- The Hypersonic Race: How Lockheed Is Driving the Future of War
- 3 Things I Learned at Rocket Lab's LC-3 Launch Pad Grand Opening Last Week
- Boeing's Defense Unit Steers to New Heights on Expanding Backlog
- What Investors Should Expect From The August 2025 Job Report
- L3Harris Wins Deal to Equip Poland's F-16s With Viper Shield EW System
- Do Options Traders Know Something About Northrop Grumman Stock We Don't?
- Lockheed Martin Vs. Northrop: What Government Stakes Could Mean For Defense Stocks (LMT)
- Defense Stocks Rise As Trump Team Considers Buying Into Major Contractors - Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)
- Northrop Secures a Deal for Joint Domain Command and Control System
日范围
575.95 587.22
年范围
426.24 600.99
- 前一天收盘价
- 574.24
- 开盘价
- 575.95
- 卖价
- 579.64
- 买价
- 579.94
- 最低价
- 575.95
- 最高价
- 587.22
- 交易量
- 1.870 K
- 日变化
- 0.94%
- 月变化
- -2.17%
- 6个月变化
- 12.44%
- 年变化
- 9.74%
