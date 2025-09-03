QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / NOC
Tornare a Azioni

NOC: Northrop Grumman Corporation

572.91 USD 1.02 (0.18%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NOC ha avuto una variazione del -0.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 565.50 e ad un massimo di 576.15.

Segui le dinamiche di Northrop Grumman Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NOC News

Intervallo Giornaliero
565.50 576.15
Intervallo Annuale
426.24 600.99
Chiusura Precedente
573.93
Apertura
569.12
Bid
572.91
Ask
573.21
Minimo
565.50
Massimo
576.15
Volume
1.019 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.18%
Variazione Mensile
-3.30%
Variazione Semestrale
11.14%
Variazione Annuale
8.47%
20 settembre, sabato