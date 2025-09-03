Valute / NOC
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
NOC: Northrop Grumman Corporation
572.91 USD 1.02 (0.18%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NOC ha avuto una variazione del -0.18% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 565.50 e ad un massimo di 576.15.
Segui le dinamiche di Northrop Grumman Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NOC News
- Lockheed Boosts Defense Tech With Key Microelectronics Partnerships
- Northrop Grumman ottiene un contratto da 48,4 milioni di dollari per sistemi anti-IED
- Northrop Grumman secures $48.4 million contract for counter-IED systems
- Northrop's Arm Secures a Contract to Support E-2D Hawkeye Jets
- Small US defense stocks soar on rush for next-gen battlefield tech
- Northrop, NASA resolve engine issue on cargo craft, sets ISS docking for Thursday
- Northrop Grumman si aggiudica contratti per 67 milioni di dollari da Marina e Esercito
- Northrop Grumman secures $67 million in Navy and Army contracts
- Pentagon to get first official briefing on Golden Dome missile shield architecture
- Problema al motore della navicella Northrop ritarda la consegna NASA-ISS
- Northrop spacecraft engine issue delays NASA-ISS delivery
- L3Harris Wins Contract to Produce Propulsion for Javelin Weapon System
- Northrop Grumman: Strong Backlog And FCF Generation Justify Higher Valuation (NYSE:NOC)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Curtiss-Wright Rewards Shareholders with $200M Repurchase Program Boost
- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Presents at Morgan Stanley's 13th Annual Laguna
- Northrop Grumman alla Conferenza Morgan Stanley: Crescita Strategica nella Difesa
- Northrop Grumman at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Growth in Defense
- Pentagon starts process of finding Golden Dome contractors
- Poland Shoots Down Russian Drones, First Direct NATO-Russia Clash Since Ukraine War Began - iShares U.S. Energy ETF (ARCA:IYE), iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)
- Northrop Secures Deal to Support E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Jets
- General Dynamics Secures Contract for Submarine Tethered Buoy Systems
- Embraer Signs Deal to Supply A-29 Super Tucano Aircraft to Panama
- Top Defense Stocks Poised to Benefit from Trump’s Golden Dome Initiative
Intervallo Giornaliero
565.50 576.15
Intervallo Annuale
426.24 600.99
- Chiusura Precedente
- 573.93
- Apertura
- 569.12
- Bid
- 572.91
- Ask
- 573.21
- Minimo
- 565.50
- Massimo
- 576.15
- Volume
- 1.019 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.18%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.30%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 11.14%
- Variazione Annuale
- 8.47%
20 settembre, sabato