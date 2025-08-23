Currencies / NOC
NOC: Northrop Grumman Corporation
584.09 USD 9.85 (1.72%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NOC exchange rate has changed by 1.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 575.95 and at a high of 586.35.
Follow Northrop Grumman Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
575.95 586.35
Year Range
426.24 600.99
- Previous Close
- 574.24
- Open
- 575.95
- Bid
- 584.09
- Ask
- 584.39
- Low
- 575.95
- High
- 586.35
- Volume
- 1.043 K
- Daily Change
- 1.72%
- Month Change
- -1.41%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.31%
- Year Change
- 10.59%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%