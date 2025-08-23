QuotesSections
NOC: Northrop Grumman Corporation

584.09 USD 9.85 (1.72%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NOC exchange rate has changed by 1.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 575.95 and at a high of 586.35.

Follow Northrop Grumman Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
575.95 586.35
Year Range
426.24 600.99
Previous Close
574.24
Open
575.95
Bid
584.09
Ask
584.39
Low
575.95
High
586.35
Volume
1.043 K
Daily Change
1.72%
Month Change
-1.41%
6 Months Change
13.31%
Year Change
10.59%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%