通貨 / NOC
NOC: Northrop Grumman Corporation

573.93 USD 3.31 (0.57%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

NOCの今日の為替レートは、-0.57%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり568.32の安値と576.98の高値で取引されました。

Northrop Grumman Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
568.32 576.98
1年のレンジ
426.24 600.99
以前の終値
577.24
始値
575.79
買値
573.93
買値
574.23
安値
568.32
高値
576.98
出来高
1.002 K
1日の変化
-0.57%
1ヶ月の変化
-3.13%
6ヶ月の変化
11.33%
1年の変化
8.66%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K