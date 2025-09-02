通貨 / NOC
NOC: Northrop Grumman Corporation
573.93 USD 3.31 (0.57%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
NOCの今日の為替レートは、-0.57%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり568.32の安値と576.98の高値で取引されました。
Northrop Grumman Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
NOC News
- ノースロップ・グラマン、対IEDシステムで4840万ドルの契約を獲得
- Northrop Grumman secures $48.4 million contract for counter-IED systems
- Northrop's Arm Secures a Contract to Support E-2D Hawkeye Jets
- Small US defense stocks soar on rush for next-gen battlefield tech
- Northrop, NASA resolve engine issue on cargo craft, sets ISS docking for Thursday
- ノースロップ・グラマン、海軍と陸軍から6700万ドルの契約を獲得
- Northrop Grumman secures $67 million in Navy and Army contracts
- Pentagon to get first official briefing on Golden Dome missile shield architecture
- ノースロップの宇宙船エンジン問題でNASA-ISS補給が遅延
- Northrop spacecraft engine issue delays NASA-ISS delivery
- L3Harris Wins Contract to Produce Propulsion for Javelin Weapon System
- Northrop Grumman: Strong Backlog And FCF Generation Justify Higher Valuation (NYSE:NOC)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Curtiss-Wright Rewards Shareholders with $200M Repurchase Program Boost
- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Presents at Morgan Stanley's 13th Annual Laguna
- ノースロップ・グラマン、モルガン・スタンレー会議で防衛分野の戦略的成長を強調
- Northrop Grumman at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Growth in Defense
- Pentagon starts process of finding Golden Dome contractors
- Poland Shoots Down Russian Drones, First Direct NATO-Russia Clash Since Ukraine War Began - iShares U.S. Energy ETF (ARCA:IYE), iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)
- Northrop Secures Deal to Support E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Jets
- General Dynamics Secures Contract for Submarine Tethered Buoy Systems
- Embraer Signs Deal to Supply A-29 Super Tucano Aircraft to Panama
- Top Defense Stocks Poised to Benefit from Trump’s Golden Dome Initiative
- Beyond Launch: Rocket Lab's Push for Semiconductor Dominance
