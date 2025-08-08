Moedas / NNN
NNN: NNN REIT Inc
42.47 USD 0.11 (0.26%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NNN para hoje mudou para -0.26%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 42.42 e o mais alto foi 42.72.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas NNN REIT Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
NNN Notícias
Faixa diária
42.42 42.72
Faixa anual
35.80 49.57
- Fechamento anterior
- 42.58
- Open
- 42.47
- Bid
- 42.47
- Ask
- 42.77
- Low
- 42.42
- High
- 42.72
- Volume
- 41
- Mudança diária
- -0.26%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.75%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -0.65%
- Mudança anual
- -12.70%
