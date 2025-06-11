Moedas / MTH
MTH: Meritage Homes Corporation
75.09 USD 0.39 (0.52%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MTH para hoje mudou para -0.52%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 75.02 e o mais alto foi 75.69.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Meritage Homes Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
MTH Notícias
- BofA eleva preço-alvo para ações de construtoras dos EUA. Entenda o motivo
- BofA has raised its price target for U.S. homebuilder stocks. Here’s why.
- U.S. Housing Crunch: The Policy Shift That Could Trigger a Market Rebound
- Comstock Soars 74% in 3 Months: What's Driving the Rally?
- Meritage (MTH) Up 5.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Meritage Homes announces dividend and $500 million share buyback
- 5 Stocks Ben Graham Might Buy, If He Were Alive Today
- Meritage homes (MTH) director Arriola buys shares worth $155k
- Meritage homes (MTH) director Arriola buys $155k in shares
- Latest Trump tariffs could add ~$6.8k to the cost to build a new home: UBS
- Meritage Homes Corporation: Prefer To Continue Staying On The Side Lines (NYSE:MTH)
- Meritage Homes Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:MTH)
- Earnings call transcript: Meritage’s Q2 2025 earnings beat forecasts, stock drops
- Meritage Q2 2025 slides: sales up 3%, margins compress amid financing incentives
- Meritage Homes Posts Q2 Revenue Beat
- Meritage Homes (MTH) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Meritage earnings beat by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- Here Is Why Bargain Hunters Would Love Fast-paced Mover Meritage (MTH)
- Meritage Homes extends credit agreement maturity to July 2030
- PulteGroup: PBG Ratios Of Peers Show Better Value-To-Growth (NYSE:PHM)
- Touchstone Growth Opportunities Fund Q4 2024 Commentary (TGVFX)
- Victory Investment Grade Convertible Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (undefined:SBFCX)
- Meritage Homes Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for July 24, 2025
- Meritage Homes Stock Is Building Value For All Seasons (NYSE:MTH)
Faixa diária
75.02 75.69
Faixa anual
59.27 103.77
- Fechamento anterior
- 75.48
- Open
- 75.02
- Bid
- 75.09
- Ask
- 75.39
- Low
- 75.02
- High
- 75.69
- Volume
- 84
- Mudança diária
- -0.52%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.50%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 5.76%
- Mudança anual
- -27.20%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh