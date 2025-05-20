货币 / MTH
MTH: Meritage Homes Corporation
76.41 USD 0.09 (0.12%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MTH汇率已更改0.12%。当日，交易品种以低点76.24和高点77.06进行交易。
关注Meritage Homes Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MTH新闻
- Comstock Soars 74% in 3 Months: What's Driving the Rally?
- Meritage (MTH) Up 5.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Meritage Homes announces dividend and $500 million share buyback
- 5 Stocks Ben Graham Might Buy, If He Were Alive Today
- Meritage homes (MTH) director Arriola buys shares worth $155k
- Meritage homes (MTH) director Arriola buys $155k in shares
- Latest Trump tariffs could add ~$6.8k to the cost to build a new home: UBS
- Meritage Homes Corporation: Prefer To Continue Staying On The Side Lines (NYSE:MTH)
- Meritage Homes Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:MTH)
- Earnings call transcript: Meritage’s Q2 2025 earnings beat forecasts, stock drops
- Meritage Q2 2025 slides: sales up 3%, margins compress amid financing incentives
- Meritage Homes Posts Q2 Revenue Beat
- Meritage Homes (MTH) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Meritage earnings beat by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- Here Is Why Bargain Hunters Would Love Fast-paced Mover Meritage (MTH)
- Meritage Homes extends credit agreement maturity to July 2030
- PulteGroup: PBG Ratios Of Peers Show Better Value-To-Growth (NYSE:PHM)
- Touchstone Growth Opportunities Fund Q4 2024 Commentary (TGVFX)
- Victory Investment Grade Convertible Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (undefined:SBFCX)
- Meritage Homes Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for July 24, 2025
- Meritage Homes Stock Is Building Value For All Seasons (NYSE:MTH)
- Meritage Homes: Rating Downgrade On Change In Demand Outlook (MTH)
- Meritage Homes announces $0.43 quarterly dividend
- Meritage Homes Extends Partnership with Operation Homefront, Donating Two Mortgage-Free Homes to Military Families in Colorado and North Carolina
日范围
76.24 77.06
年范围
59.27 103.77
- 前一天收盘价
- 76.32
- 开盘价
- 76.66
- 卖价
- 76.41
- 买价
- 76.71
- 最低价
- 76.24
- 最高价
- 77.06
- 交易量
- 606
- 日变化
- 0.12%
- 月变化
- 0.24%
- 6个月变化
- 7.62%
- 年变化
- -25.92%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值