クォートセクション
通貨 / MTH
株に戻る

MTH: Meritage Homes Corporation

76.56 USD 1.08 (1.43%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MTHの今日の為替レートは、1.43%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり75.02の安値と77.10の高値で取引されました。

Meritage Homes Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MTH News

1日のレンジ
75.02 77.10
1年のレンジ
59.27 103.77
以前の終値
75.48
始値
75.02
買値
76.56
買値
76.86
安値
75.02
高値
77.10
出来高
1.801 K
1日の変化
1.43%
1ヶ月の変化
0.43%
6ヶ月の変化
7.83%
1年の変化
-25.77%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K