MTH: Meritage Homes Corporation
76.56 USD 1.08 (1.43%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MTHの今日の為替レートは、1.43%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり75.02の安値と77.10の高値で取引されました。
Meritage Homes Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MTH News
1日のレンジ
75.02 77.10
1年のレンジ
59.27 103.77
- 以前の終値
- 75.48
- 始値
- 75.02
- 買値
- 76.56
- 買値
- 76.86
- 安値
- 75.02
- 高値
- 77.10
- 出来高
- 1.801 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.43%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.43%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 7.83%
- 1年の変化
- -25.77%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K