통화 / MTH
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
MTH: Meritage Homes Corporation
75.46 USD 1.10 (1.44%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
MTH 환율이 오늘 -1.44%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 75.07이고 고가는 76.51이었습니다.
Meritage Homes Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MTH News
- BofA, 미국 주택건설업체 주식 목표가 상향 조정... 그 이유는?
- BofA has raised its price target for U.S. homebuilder stocks. Here’s why.
- U.S. Housing Crunch: The Policy Shift That Could Trigger a Market Rebound
- Comstock Soars 74% in 3 Months: What's Driving the Rally?
- Meritage (MTH) Up 5.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Meritage Homes announces dividend and $500 million share buyback
- 5 Stocks Ben Graham Might Buy, If He Were Alive Today
- Meritage homes (MTH) director Arriola buys shares worth $155k
- Meritage homes (MTH) director Arriola buys $155k in shares
- Latest Trump tariffs could add ~$6.8k to the cost to build a new home: UBS
- Meritage Homes Corporation: Prefer To Continue Staying On The Side Lines (NYSE:MTH)
- Meritage Homes Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:MTH)
- Earnings call transcript: Meritage’s Q2 2025 earnings beat forecasts, stock drops
- Meritage Q2 2025 slides: sales up 3%, margins compress amid financing incentives
- Meritage Homes Posts Q2 Revenue Beat
- Meritage Homes (MTH) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Meritage earnings beat by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- Here Is Why Bargain Hunters Would Love Fast-paced Mover Meritage (MTH)
- Meritage Homes extends credit agreement maturity to July 2030
- PulteGroup: PBG Ratios Of Peers Show Better Value-To-Growth (NYSE:PHM)
- Touchstone Growth Opportunities Fund Q4 2024 Commentary (TGVFX)
- Victory Investment Grade Convertible Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (undefined:SBFCX)
- Meritage Homes Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for July 24, 2025
- Meritage Homes Stock Is Building Value For All Seasons (NYSE:MTH)
일일 변동 비율
75.07 76.51
년간 변동
59.27 103.77
- 이전 종가
- 76.56
- 시가
- 75.87
- Bid
- 75.46
- Ask
- 75.76
- 저가
- 75.07
- 고가
- 76.51
- 볼륨
- 1.560 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.44%
- 월 변동
- -1.01%
- 6개월 변동
- 6.28%
- 년간 변동율
- -26.84%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K