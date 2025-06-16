Valute / MTH
MTH: Meritage Homes Corporation
75.46 USD 1.10 (1.44%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MTH ha avuto una variazione del -1.44% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 75.07 e ad un massimo di 76.51.
Segui le dinamiche di Meritage Homes Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
MTH News
Intervallo Giornaliero
75.07 76.51
Intervallo Annuale
59.27 103.77
- Chiusura Precedente
- 76.56
- Apertura
- 75.87
- Bid
- 75.46
- Ask
- 75.76
- Minimo
- 75.07
- Massimo
- 76.51
- Volume
- 1.560 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.44%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.01%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 6.28%
- Variazione Annuale
- -26.84%
20 settembre, sabato