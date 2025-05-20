Currencies / MTH
MTH: Meritage Homes Corporation
76.17 USD 1.03 (1.33%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MTH exchange rate has changed by -1.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 75.39 and at a high of 76.94.
Follow Meritage Homes Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
75.39 76.94
Year Range
59.27 103.77
- Previous Close
- 77.20
- Open
- 76.66
- Bid
- 76.17
- Ask
- 76.47
- Low
- 75.39
- High
- 76.94
- Volume
- 985
- Daily Change
- -1.33%
- Month Change
- -0.08%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.28%
- Year Change
- -26.15%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%