MSGS: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp Class A (New)
220.65 USD 0.98 (0.45%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MSGS para hoje mudou para 0.45%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 217.02 e o mais alto foi 220.65.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Madison Square Garden Sports Corp Class A (New). As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
217.02 220.65
Faixa anual
173.26 237.99
- Fechamento anterior
- 219.67
- Open
- 217.02
- Bid
- 220.65
- Ask
- 220.95
- Low
- 217.02
- High
- 220.65
- Volume
- 6
- Mudança diária
- 0.45%
- Mudança mensal
- 12.48%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 13.11%
- Mudança anual
- 6.59%
