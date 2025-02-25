QuotesSections
MSGS: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp Class A (New)

214.45 USD 3.35 (1.59%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MSGS exchange rate has changed by 1.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 209.11 and at a high of 214.56.

Follow Madison Square Garden Sports Corp Class A (New) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

MSGS News

Daily Range
209.11 214.56
Year Range
173.26 237.99
Previous Close
211.10
Open
211.60
Bid
214.45
Ask
214.75
Low
209.11
High
214.56
Volume
204
Daily Change
1.59%
Month Change
9.32%
6 Months Change
9.93%
Year Change
3.60%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%