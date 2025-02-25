Currencies / MSGS
MSGS: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp Class A (New)
214.45 USD 3.35 (1.59%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MSGS exchange rate has changed by 1.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 209.11 and at a high of 214.56.
Follow Madison Square Garden Sports Corp Class A (New) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
209.11 214.56
Year Range
173.26 237.99
- Previous Close
- 211.10
- Open
- 211.60
- Bid
- 214.45
- Ask
- 214.75
- Low
- 209.11
- High
- 214.56
- Volume
- 204
- Daily Change
- 1.59%
- Month Change
- 9.32%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.93%
- Year Change
- 3.60%
