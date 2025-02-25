QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / MSGS
Tornare a Azioni

MSGS: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp Class A (New)

213.63 USD 1.78 (0.83%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MSGS ha avuto una variazione del -0.83% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 213.56 e ad un massimo di 216.63.

Segui le dinamiche di Madison Square Garden Sports Corp Class A (New). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MSGS News

Intervallo Giornaliero
213.56 216.63
Intervallo Annuale
173.26 237.99
Chiusura Precedente
215.41
Apertura
216.26
Bid
213.63
Ask
213.93
Minimo
213.56
Massimo
216.63
Volume
272
Variazione giornaliera
-0.83%
Variazione Mensile
8.90%
Variazione Semestrale
9.51%
Variazione Annuale
3.20%
20 settembre, sabato