MSGS: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp Class A (New)
213.63 USD 1.78 (0.83%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MSGS ha avuto una variazione del -0.83% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 213.56 e ad un massimo di 216.63.
Segui le dinamiche di Madison Square Garden Sports Corp Class A (New). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
213.56 216.63
Intervallo Annuale
173.26 237.99
- Chiusura Precedente
- 215.41
- Apertura
- 216.26
- Bid
- 213.63
- Ask
- 213.93
- Minimo
- 213.56
- Massimo
- 216.63
- Volume
- 272
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.83%
- Variazione Mensile
- 8.90%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 9.51%
- Variazione Annuale
- 3.20%
20 settembre, sabato