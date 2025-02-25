통화 / MSGS
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
MSGS: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp Class A (New)
213.63 USD 1.78 (0.83%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
MSGS 환율이 오늘 -0.83%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 213.56이고 고가는 216.63이었습니다.
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp Class A (New) 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MSGS News
- MSGS: Knicks And Rangers On Wall Street (NYSE:MSGS)
- Baird Equity Opportunity Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Tracking Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Funds 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (OTCMKTS:GAMI)
- Madison Square Garden (MSGS) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Madison Square Garden Sports stock price target lowered to $257 by Wolfe Research
- Madison Square Garden (MSGS) Reports Q4 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Madison Square Garden Sports earnings beat by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- Madison Square Garden Sports stock edges up as Q4 revenue tops estimates
- Madison Square Garden (MSGS) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
- United Parks & Resorts (PRKS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Earnings Preview: Madison Square Garden (MSGS) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- The Boyar Value Group Urges James Dolan to End the ˜Dolan Discount’ at MSG Sports by Splitting the Knicks and Rangers into two Separately Publicly Traded Companies.
- MSGS: Lakers Sale Dangles A Giant Meatball Over The Big Apple (NYSE:MSGS)
- Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. completes corporate redomestication
- Knicks part ways with head coach Tom Thibodeau
- Baird Q4 2024 Equity Opportunity Fund Commentary
- What's Going On With Madison Square Garden Stock Thursday? - Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS)
- Domino's Pizza To Rally Around 13%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Chegg (NYSE:CHGG), Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)
일일 변동 비율
213.56 216.63
년간 변동
173.26 237.99
- 이전 종가
- 215.41
- 시가
- 216.26
- Bid
- 213.63
- Ask
- 213.93
- 저가
- 213.56
- 고가
- 216.63
- 볼륨
- 272
- 일일 변동
- -0.83%
- 월 변동
- 8.90%
- 6개월 변동
- 9.51%
- 년간 변동율
- 3.20%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K