CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / MSGS
Volver a Acciones

MSGS: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp Class A (New)

219.67 USD 4.80 (2.23%)
Sector: Servicios de Comunicación Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de MSGS de hoy ha cambiado un 2.23%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 213.50, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 219.67.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Madison Square Garden Sports Corp Class A (New). El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MSGS News

Rango diario
213.50 219.67
Rango anual
173.26 237.99
Cierres anteriores
214.87
Open
213.50
Bid
219.67
Ask
219.97
Low
213.50
High
219.67
Volumen
602
Cambio diario
2.23%
Cambio mensual
11.98%
Cambio a 6 meses
12.61%
Cambio anual
6.12%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B