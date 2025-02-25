货币 / MSGS
MSGS: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp Class A (New)
217.33 USD 2.46 (1.14%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MSGS汇率已更改1.14%。当日，交易品种以低点213.50和高点218.68进行交易。
关注Madison Square Garden Sports Corp Class A (New)动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
213.50 218.68
年范围
173.26 237.99
- 前一天收盘价
- 214.87
- 开盘价
- 213.50
- 卖价
- 217.33
- 买价
- 217.63
- 最低价
- 213.50
- 最高价
- 218.68
- 交易量
- 126
- 日变化
- 1.14%
- 月变化
- 10.79%
- 6个月变化
- 11.41%
- 年变化
- 4.99%
