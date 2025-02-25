KurseKategorien
Währungen / MSGS
MSGS: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp Class A (New)

215.41 USD 4.26 (1.94%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von MSGS hat sich für heute um -1.94% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 214.80 bis zu einem Hoch von 222.60 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Madison Square Garden Sports Corp Class A (New)-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
214.80 222.60
Jahresspanne
173.26 237.99
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
219.67
Eröffnung
217.02
Bid
215.41
Ask
215.71
Tief
214.80
Hoch
222.60
Volumen
282
Tagesänderung
-1.94%
Monatsänderung
9.81%
6-Monatsänderung
10.42%
Jahresänderung
4.06%
