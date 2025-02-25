Währungen / MSGS
MSGS: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp Class A (New)
215.41 USD 4.26 (1.94%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von MSGS hat sich für heute um -1.94% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 214.80 bis zu einem Hoch von 222.60 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Madison Square Garden Sports Corp Class A (New)-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
214.80 222.60
Jahresspanne
173.26 237.99
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 219.67
- Eröffnung
- 217.02
- Bid
- 215.41
- Ask
- 215.71
- Tief
- 214.80
- Hoch
- 222.60
- Volumen
- 282
- Tagesänderung
- -1.94%
- Monatsänderung
- 9.81%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 10.42%
- Jahresänderung
- 4.06%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K