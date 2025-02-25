通貨 / MSGS
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
MSGS: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp Class A (New)
215.41 USD 4.26 (1.94%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MSGSの今日の為替レートは、-1.94%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり214.80の安値と222.60の高値で取引されました。
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp Class A (New)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MSGS News
- MSGS: Knicks And Rangers On Wall Street (NYSE:MSGS)
- Baird Equity Opportunity Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Tracking Mario Gabelli’s Gabelli Funds 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (OTCMKTS:GAMI)
- Madison Square Garden (MSGS) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Madison Square Garden Sports stock price target lowered to $257 by Wolfe Research
- Madison Square Garden (MSGS) Reports Q4 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Madison Square Garden Sports earnings beat by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- Madison Square Garden Sports stock edges up as Q4 revenue tops estimates
- Madison Square Garden (MSGS) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
- United Parks & Resorts (PRKS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Earnings Preview: Madison Square Garden (MSGS) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- The Boyar Value Group Urges James Dolan to End the ˜Dolan Discount’ at MSG Sports by Splitting the Knicks and Rangers into two Separately Publicly Traded Companies.
- MSGS: Lakers Sale Dangles A Giant Meatball Over The Big Apple (NYSE:MSGS)
- Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. completes corporate redomestication
- Knicks part ways with head coach Tom Thibodeau
- Baird Q4 2024 Equity Opportunity Fund Commentary
- What's Going On With Madison Square Garden Stock Thursday? - Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS)
- Domino's Pizza To Rally Around 13%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - Chegg (NYSE:CHGG), Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)
1日のレンジ
214.80 222.60
1年のレンジ
173.26 237.99
- 以前の終値
- 219.67
- 始値
- 217.02
- 買値
- 215.41
- 買値
- 215.71
- 安値
- 214.80
- 高値
- 222.60
- 出来高
- 282
- 1日の変化
- -1.94%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 9.81%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 10.42%
- 1年の変化
- 4.06%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K