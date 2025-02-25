クォートセクション
通貨 / MSGS
株に戻る

MSGS: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp Class A (New)

215.41 USD 4.26 (1.94%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MSGSの今日の為替レートは、-1.94%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり214.80の安値と222.60の高値で取引されました。

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp Class A (New)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MSGS News

1日のレンジ
214.80 222.60
1年のレンジ
173.26 237.99
以前の終値
219.67
始値
217.02
買値
215.41
買値
215.71
安値
214.80
高値
222.60
出来高
282
1日の変化
-1.94%
1ヶ月の変化
9.81%
6ヶ月の変化
10.42%
1年の変化
4.06%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K