MITN: AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc 9.500% Senior Notes due 2029
25.5160 USD 0.0461 (0.18%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MITN para hoje mudou para 0.18%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 25.3600 e o mais alto foi 25.6000.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc 9.500% Senior Notes due 2029. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
MITN Notícias
- Rithm Capital’s Updated Sector Comparative Analysis – Part 1 (NYSE:RITM)
- Rithm Capital Stock’s Sector Comparative Analysis – Part 2 (NYSE:RITM)
- AG Mortgage Investment Trust NT 24: A 9.5% Yielding Senior Note (MITN)
- Rithm Capital's Updated Sector Comparative Analysis - Part 1 (NYSE:RITM)
- AG Mortgage (MITT): Adding To A 10%-Yielding Bond From This Resilient Mortgage REIT
- Rithm Capital’s Sector Comparative Analysis – Part 2 (RITM)
- Preferreds/Bond Weekly Review: Couple Of New Issues
- AG Mortgage Investment: Collect The 10% Yield (NYSE:MITT)
- AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:MITT)
Faixa diária
25.3600 25.6000
Faixa anual
22.7200 26.2500
- Fechamento anterior
- 25.4699
- Open
- 25.5180
- Bid
- 25.5160
- Ask
- 25.5190
- Low
- 25.3600
- High
- 25.6000
- Volume
- 5
- Mudança diária
- 0.18%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.10%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 1.78%
- Mudança anual
- 0.06%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh