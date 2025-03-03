QuotesSections
MITN: AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc 9.500% Senior Notes due 2029

25.4000 USD 0.0468 (0.18%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MITN exchange rate has changed by -0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.4000 and at a high of 25.4500.

Follow AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc 9.500% Senior Notes due 2029 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
25.4000 25.4500
Year Range
22.7200 26.2500
Previous Close
25.4468
Open
25.4500
Bid
25.4000
Ask
25.4030
Low
25.4000
High
25.4500
Volume
3
Daily Change
-0.18%
Month Change
-0.35%
6 Months Change
1.31%
Year Change
-0.39%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%