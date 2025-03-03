Currencies / MITN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MITN: AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc 9.500% Senior Notes due 2029
25.4000 USD 0.0468 (0.18%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MITN exchange rate has changed by -0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.4000 and at a high of 25.4500.
Follow AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc 9.500% Senior Notes due 2029 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MITN News
- Rithm Capital’s Updated Sector Comparative Analysis – Part 1 (NYSE:RITM)
- Rithm Capital Stock’s Sector Comparative Analysis – Part 2 (NYSE:RITM)
- AG Mortgage Investment Trust NT 24: A 9.5% Yielding Senior Note (MITN)
- Rithm Capital's Updated Sector Comparative Analysis - Part 1 (NYSE:RITM)
- AG Mortgage (MITT): Adding To A 10%-Yielding Bond From This Resilient Mortgage REIT
- Rithm Capital’s Sector Comparative Analysis – Part 2 (RITM)
- Preferreds/Bond Weekly Review: Couple Of New Issues
- AG Mortgage Investment: Collect The 10% Yield (NYSE:MITT)
- AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:MITT)
Daily Range
25.4000 25.4500
Year Range
22.7200 26.2500
- Previous Close
- 25.4468
- Open
- 25.4500
- Bid
- 25.4000
- Ask
- 25.4030
- Low
- 25.4000
- High
- 25.4500
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- -0.18%
- Month Change
- -0.35%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.31%
- Year Change
- -0.39%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%