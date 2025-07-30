Moedas / LPLA
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
LPLA: LPL Financial Holdings Inc
336.19 USD 0.09 (0.03%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LPLA para hoje mudou para -0.03%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 329.78 e o mais alto foi 341.99.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas LPL Financial Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LPLA Notícias
- Goldman Sachs restabelece classificação de ações da LPL Financial como Compra
- LPL Financial stock rating reinstated as Buy at Goldman Sachs
- GTCR completes acquisition of FMG Suite, appoints former LPL CEO
- Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:SPNT)
- Top 3 Financial Stocks That May Jump In September - Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA)
- Broadcom, Lululemon Stir Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Skyward Financial advisors with $700 million in assets join LPL
- LPL Financial Stock: 4 Reasons Why The Stock Is A Buy (NASDAQ:LPLA)
- LPL Financial's July Brokerage & Advisory Assets Rise Sequentially
- AMD, GE Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Investors Are Mining Best Stock Lists For Hot Gold Stocks: Check Out New Names On IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- Janus Henderson Venture Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JAENX)
- LPL Financial (LPLA) Q2 EPS Jumps 16%
- LPL Financial's Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues, Stock Jumps
- Citizens JMP reiterates LPL Financial stock rating with $440 target
- Earnings call transcript: LPL Financial Q2 2025 beats EPS expectations
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About LPL Financial (LPLA) Q2 Earnings
- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- LPL Financial earnings beat by $0.27, revenue fell short of estimates
- LPL Financial stock reaches all-time high at $396.36
- Evercore (EVR) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Faixa diária
329.78 341.99
Faixa anual
222.75 403.57
- Fechamento anterior
- 336.28
- Open
- 336.90
- Bid
- 336.19
- Ask
- 336.49
- Low
- 329.78
- High
- 341.99
- Volume
- 2.720 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.03%
- Mudança mensal
- -6.94%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 1.09%
- Mudança anual
- 44.56%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh