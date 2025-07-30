CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / LPLA
Volver a Acciones

LPLA: LPL Financial Holdings Inc

336.19 USD 0.09 (0.03%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de LPLA de hoy ha cambiado un -0.03%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 329.78, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 341.99.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas LPL Financial Holdings Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LPLA News

Rango diario
329.78 341.99
Rango anual
222.75 403.57
Cierres anteriores
336.28
Open
336.90
Bid
336.19
Ask
336.49
Low
329.78
High
341.99
Volumen
2.720 K
Cambio diario
-0.03%
Cambio mensual
-6.94%
Cambio a 6 meses
1.09%
Cambio anual
44.56%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B