Divisas / LPLA
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
LPLA: LPL Financial Holdings Inc
336.19 USD 0.09 (0.03%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de LPLA de hoy ha cambiado un -0.03%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 329.78, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 341.99.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas LPL Financial Holdings Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LPLA News
- Goldman Sachs restablece calificación de LPL Financial como Compra
- Calificación de LPL Financial restablecida como Compra por Goldman Sachs
- LPL Financial stock rating reinstated as Buy at Goldman Sachs
- GTCR completes acquisition of FMG Suite, appoints former LPL CEO
- Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:SPNT)
- Top 3 Financial Stocks That May Jump In September - Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA)
- Broadcom, Lululemon Stir Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Skyward Financial advisors with $700 million in assets join LPL
- LPL Financial Stock: 4 Reasons Why The Stock Is A Buy (NASDAQ:LPLA)
- LPL Financial's July Brokerage & Advisory Assets Rise Sequentially
- AMD, GE Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Investors Are Mining Best Stock Lists For Hot Gold Stocks: Check Out New Names On IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- Janus Henderson Venture Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JAENX)
- LPL Financial (LPLA) Q2 EPS Jumps 16%
- LPL Financial's Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues, Stock Jumps
- Citizens JMP reiterates LPL Financial stock rating with $440 target
- Earnings call transcript: LPL Financial Q2 2025 beats EPS expectations
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About LPL Financial (LPLA) Q2 Earnings
- LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- LPL Financial earnings beat by $0.27, revenue fell short of estimates
- LPL Financial stock reaches all-time high at $396.36
Rango diario
329.78 341.99
Rango anual
222.75 403.57
- Cierres anteriores
- 336.28
- Open
- 336.90
- Bid
- 336.19
- Ask
- 336.49
- Low
- 329.78
- High
- 341.99
- Volumen
- 2.720 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.03%
- Cambio mensual
- -6.94%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 1.09%
- Cambio anual
- 44.56%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B